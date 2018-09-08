Gaming
'We Happy Few' brings little gaming joy despite great visuals
Matthew Vice is less than impressed with this role-playing-ish action game that's set in an alternate reality where the Nazis won World War 2
09 September 2018 - 00:00
Matthew Vice is less than impressed with this role-playing-ish action game that's set in an alternate reality where the Nazis won World War 2
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.