Insight: Art

Yinka Shonibare's shares his version of 'a wonderful world' through art

British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare, also known as 'Picasso in reverse', delights art lovers with his playful and inventive creations

Celebrated British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare is in town and people are in awe. It's not just his art, which is playful and inventive and includes sculptured figures with globes of the world as their heads. And it's not just his credentials, which include being awarded an MBE, a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, in 2004; clinching the 2010 Fourth Plinth Commission at Trafalgar Square in London, for which he created Nelson's Ship in a Bottle; being elected to the Roy...