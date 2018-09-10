Lifestyle

Ayanda Mabulu's 'Nazi Madiba' sparks outrage at Joburg Art Fair

10 September 2018 - 13:15 By PATIENCE BAMBALELE
Ayanda Mabulu's artwork was described as ' deeply offensive' by Luzuko Koti director of communications and outreach at the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
Image: Alon Skuy

Controversial visual artist Ayanda Mabulu has once again caused a stir at this year's FNB Art Fair. His work was removed because it was deemed offensive.

His latest work, with a Nazi swastika image super-imposed on Nelson Mandela's picture, has left a bitter taste in the mouths of art lovers who asked for it to be taken down.

The FNB Art Fair started on Thursday and ended on Sunday at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

According to FNB Art Fair organisers, Mabulu came to the fair and took out a Nazi flag as if he was doing performance art. He hung it at Kalashnikovv Gallery, a gallery that represents him at the fair.

In a dramatic situation, the flag was hung and taken down twice on Saturday.

Mandla Sibeko, director of the FNB Joburg Art Fair, said: "While the FNB Joburg Art Fair encourages freedom of expression, Artlogic can confirm that the ambush performance was not part of the scheduled programme of events."

The Kalashnikovv Gallery co-owner MJ Turpin confirmed that Mabulu's work was removed because it was regarded as insensitive.

