Lifestyle

Twitter pokes fun at Elon Musk smoking dagga

10 September 2018 - 12:03 By AFP Relaxnews
A screen grab of Elon Musk smoking weed during a live webcast with comedian Joe Rogan.
Image: The Times of India/Youtube

Entrepreneur Elon Musk sipped whiskey and puffed a little weed while musing at length about artificial intelligence, colonising space, and the need to give love a chance.

Musk shared thoughts on those topics and more during a podcast with comedian Joe Rogan last week.

At one point, Musk described the constant barrage of ideas in his mind as being "like a "never-ending explosion," and said he wondered as a young boy whether he might be insane because it didn't seem to happen to other people.

His comments came as Musk drew questions of late over his leadership and demeanor.

The reasons include an infamous tweet in which the businessman said he was taking Tesla private and had funding lined up - a statement he later backtracked amid an uproar - and disparaging remarks about a Briton who helped save boys trapped in a cave in Thailand.

Elon Musk's mother reveals his South African upbringing

Elon Musk’s mother has revealed a rare glimpse of how a rough and tough South African upbringing helped to forge a man widely regarded as the world’s ...
Business
6 months ago

Musk's current endeavors include electric carmaker Tesla; private space exploration enterprise SpaceX; tunnel-drilling Boring Company, and a Neuralink operation working on augmenting human brains with artificial intelligence.

"I don't think you would necessarily want to be me; you wouldn't like it that much," Musk quipped.

"It might be great when it is turned on, but what if it doesn't turn off?"

During the course of a wide-ranging chat with Rogan, Musk drank whiskey and tried a marijuana-and-tobacco cigarette proffered by the comedian.

"I'm not a regular smoker of weed; almost never," Musk said.

"I don't find that it's very good for productivity. It is sort of like a cup of coffee in reverse."

Elon Musk head-butted car in Tesla factory - reports

Frustrated? Elon Musk sure was when he reportedly head-butted a car.
News
6 days ago

He maintained that getting things done, especially being useful to others, was among his joys.

"A lot of people don't like humanity and think it is a blight, but I don't," Musk said.

"It may sound corny, but love is the answer. Spend more time with your friends and less time on social media."

Musk said that when it comes to social media he only uses Twitter, and that is for its power to get messages out. He contended that he ignores the majority of negative comments at Twitter, but has occasionally been drawn in and made mistakes.

Another thing Twitter has the power to do? Spread jokes like wild fire — especially ones about Musk smoking weed. Here are some of the best:

Additional reporting by staff reporter.

