Twitter pokes fun at Elon Musk smoking dagga
Entrepreneur Elon Musk sipped whiskey and puffed a little weed while musing at length about artificial intelligence, colonising space, and the need to give love a chance.
Musk shared thoughts on those topics and more during a podcast with comedian Joe Rogan last week.
At one point, Musk described the constant barrage of ideas in his mind as being "like a "never-ending explosion," and said he wondered as a young boy whether he might be insane because it didn't seem to happen to other people.
His comments came as Musk drew questions of late over his leadership and demeanor.
The reasons include an infamous tweet in which the businessman said he was taking Tesla private and had funding lined up - a statement he later backtracked amid an uproar - and disparaging remarks about a Briton who helped save boys trapped in a cave in Thailand.
Musk's current endeavors include electric carmaker Tesla; private space exploration enterprise SpaceX; tunnel-drilling Boring Company, and a Neuralink operation working on augmenting human brains with artificial intelligence.
"I don't think you would necessarily want to be me; you wouldn't like it that much," Musk quipped.
"It might be great when it is turned on, but what if it doesn't turn off?"
During the course of a wide-ranging chat with Rogan, Musk drank whiskey and tried a marijuana-and-tobacco cigarette proffered by the comedian.
"I'm not a regular smoker of weed; almost never," Musk said.
"I don't find that it's very good for productivity. It is sort of like a cup of coffee in reverse."
He maintained that getting things done, especially being useful to others, was among his joys.
"A lot of people don't like humanity and think it is a blight, but I don't," Musk said.
"It may sound corny, but love is the answer. Spend more time with your friends and less time on social media."
Musk said that when it comes to social media he only uses Twitter, and that is for its power to get messages out. He contended that he ignores the majority of negative comments at Twitter, but has occasionally been drawn in and made mistakes.
Another thing Twitter has the power to do? Spread jokes like wild fire — especially ones about Musk smoking weed. Here are some of the best:
Elon Musk is my spirit animal. #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/T9PHQX4Zes— Funny Libertarian (@funylibertarian) September 7, 2018
"so the dogs of Paw Patrol, they can talk and drive cars and fly planes ... but the cats ... they're just, like, cats ..." pic.twitter.com/Txs93s9ivo— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 7, 2018
I was gonna make some cars until I got high— Tom🌶\(^-^)/ (@TomLawrenceTech) September 7, 2018
I was gonna go to Mars, but then I got high
Shareholders are still mad and I know why!
Cause I got high, cause I got high, cause I got high♪♫♬#ElonMusk @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/yZRvqZ1R1O
Let’s #smokeweedeveryday like #ElonMusk #elonmuskdidnothingwrong #thechronicsession pic.twitter.com/dzyoYb0NQf— Entertainment Expose Channel 📺 (@redcouchtalk) September 9, 2018
I feel bad for Elon Musk because he’s gonna be the first person to smoke weed, get paranoid, and say “is everybody talking about me??” and the answer is actually yes pic.twitter.com/M6O2mcY2At— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) September 7, 2018
*Hits blunt* Fuck the moon. We’re going to Westeros. #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/ZeNwQVVkVr— Deep Thrones (@deepthronespod) September 7, 2018
That picture pops up in my mind everytime I see that @elonmusk and @joerogan interview screenshot... 😂 #ElonMusk #TheGodfather pic.twitter.com/lNEcrHfGce— Steve H. (@OnLeaks) September 8, 2018
Elon Musk: {smokes joint}— Chris Buck (@StopherBuck) September 7, 2018
Joe Rogan: Do you feel anything?
Elon Musk: I just realized my car is in space.
And that's elon musk on weed ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/wb2nifjYNQ— Olay (@loaymudarris) September 8, 2018
Elon Musk looks like a French villain from a mildly racist 1940’s Bugs Bunny cartoon. pic.twitter.com/zRehuYPQfC— MehGyver (@AndrewNadeau0) September 8, 2018
• Additional reporting by staff reporter.