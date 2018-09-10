Twitter pokes fun at Elon Musk smoking dagga

Entrepreneur Elon Musk sipped whiskey and puffed a little weed while musing at length about artificial intelligence, colonising space, and the need to give love a chance.

Musk shared thoughts on those topics and more during a podcast with comedian Joe Rogan last week.

At one point, Musk described the constant barrage of ideas in his mind as being "like a "never-ending explosion," and said he wondered as a young boy whether he might be insane because it didn't seem to happen to other people.

His comments came as Musk drew questions of late over his leadership and demeanor.

The reasons include an infamous tweet in which the businessman said he was taking Tesla private and had funding lined up - a statement he later backtracked amid an uproar - and disparaging remarks about a Briton who helped save boys trapped in a cave in Thailand.