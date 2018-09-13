Lifestyle

5 awesome ideas for last-minute Comic Con Africa costumes

Going to Comic Con Africa this weekend, but don’t have a costume yet? We've got you covered! Here are five cool characters you can dress up as in five minutes flat

13 September 2018 - 17:03 By Zola Zingithwa
A screen grab of Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi in a scene from 'Black Panther'.
Image: FilmVerse/YouTube

1. W’KABI FROM BLACK PANTHER

Many citizens of Wakanda will make an appearance at Comic Con, but to pull off the looks of Black Panther, Killmonger or Nakia is not a five minute job.

Although trying to embody W’Kabi could also be complex, you can choose the simple route by focusing on the small details.

A Basotho blanket and access to a lipstick or foundation that you can use to recreate the intentional, dotted scarring on his cheeks is really all you need. If you have a brush cut shaved-on-the-sides hairstyle then even better.

A screen grab of Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in a scene from 'Game of Thrones'.
Image: GameofThrones/YouTube

2. CERSEI LANNISTER FROM GAME OF THRONES

Do you have a beige or brown sack-like dress, short hair or the willingness to messily cut it to portray repentance? Then you can be Cersei Lannister during her ‘walk of shame’ during the season 5 finale of Game of Thrones.

A red woollen blanket draped over your naked body could also work. You can search for The Mountain at Comic Con Africa and ask him to carry you around the Kyalami Convention Centre.

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider'.
Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider'.
Image: Supplied

3. LARA CROFT FROM TOMB RAIDER

Cargo pants, a tank top, leather belts and some bandages could turn you into the perfect Lara Croft as played by Alicia Vikander in the latest Tomb Raider movie. If you have a bow and arrow lying around the house, that is.

You can always opt for the Angelina Jolie version of Lara Croft, instead. Think shorts, a tank top, combat boots and some toy guns.

Either way, a badass attitude and smearing yourself with dirt are non-negotiable.

4. SHELDON COOPER FROM THE BIG BANG THEORY

Sheldon is the perfect character for Comic Con Africa, and it’s easy to dress like him. A graphic T-shirt, preferably with a superhero logo, worn over a long-sleeved T, brown pants and brown lace-up shoes should do the job.

It would also help if you are incredibly tall and tell everyone at Comic Con that they are sitting in your spot.

5. SOCCER PLAYERS FROM SUPA STRIKAS

There are many great but hard to pull off South African characters, such MaMngadi from The Herd, who would be amazing for Comic Con Africa.

Yet one of SA’s greatest comic book successes is Supa Strikas and you can easily dress up as one of the soccer player characters from this strip. Sneakers and a red tracksuit is all you need to join the team. The main thing with this look is sporting one of the players’ unique hair styles.

Shakes’ short dreadlocks, El Matodor’s long black ponytail with sunglasses or Cool Joe’s afro with an afro comb in his hair would easily turn you into a world-class soccer star.

Comic Con Africa is on from September 14 to 16 2018 at the Kyalami Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.

