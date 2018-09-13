5 awesome ideas for last-minute Comic Con Africa costumes

1. W’KABI FROM BLACK PANTHER

Many citizens of Wakanda will make an appearance at Comic Con, but to pull off the looks of Black Panther, Killmonger or Nakia is not a five minute job.

Although trying to embody W’Kabi could also be complex, you can choose the simple route by focusing on the small details.

A Basotho blanket and access to a lipstick or foundation that you can use to recreate the intentional, dotted scarring on his cheeks is really all you need. If you have a brush cut shaved-on-the-sides hairstyle then even better.