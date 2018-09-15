Insight: Cinema

Pop up cinema helping bring local history alive through African films

A travelling cinema is showing African films 'that matter'. But the best part of the show is the debate that they spark

Nozuko Poni is known as the lady with a yellow suitcase. Inside is a mobile cinema kit powered by the sun that was used to screen the movie This Land 20 times in eight weeks, in eight provinces, alongside the land hearings. This movie struck a powerful chord at the first Sunbox screening she held, in Rustenburg, in the North West.