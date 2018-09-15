Insight: Cinema
Pop up cinema helping bring local history alive through African films
A travelling cinema is showing African films 'that matter'. But the best part of the show is the debate that they spark
16 September 2018 - 00:00
Nozuko Poni is known as the lady with a yellow suitcase. Inside is a mobile cinema kit powered by the sun that was used to screen the movie This Land 20 times in eight weeks, in eight provinces, alongside the land hearings. This movie struck a powerful chord at the first Sunbox screening she held, in Rustenburg, in the North West.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.