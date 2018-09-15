SOCIALS | Craving a caffeine fix? Nespresso Master Origin is here to serve

Come up and taste all the coffees...

Craving a caffeine fix? You'd have been well served by attending the Nespresso Master Origin launch on Thursday evening. Held at Katy's Palace Bar in Kramerville, Sandton, the event allowed guests to sample five new coffee blends, ranging from a spicy Indian concoction to a sweeter Nicaraguan mix. Walking into the quirky venue with its chandeliers and bric-a-brac sourced from exotic climes, I say hello to Danine Naidoo, who describes herself as an entertainment entrepreneur.