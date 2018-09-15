SOCIALS | Craving a caffeine fix? Nespresso Master Origin is here to serve
Come up and taste all the coffees...
Craving a caffeine fix? You'd have been well served by attending the Nespresso Master Origin launch on Thursday evening. Held at Katy's Palace Bar in Kramerville, Sandton, the event allowed guests to sample five new coffee blends, ranging from a spicy Indian concoction to a sweeter Nicaraguan mix. Walking into the quirky venue with its chandeliers and bric-a-brac sourced from exotic climes, I say hello to Danine Naidoo, who describes herself as an entertainment entrepreneur.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.