SOCIALS | It was more gags than talk at Comics' Choice Awards

It was a trip to have my funny bone tickled last Saturday evening when that annual comedic pat on the back, the Savanna Comics' Choice Awards, took place at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg. Touted as the largest comedy awards gathering of its kind on the continent, this is the brainchild of funnyman John Vlismas, at which winners deliver a stand-up routine as their acceptance speech.