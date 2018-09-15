'To All The Boys': why adults are obsessed with Netflix's teen romcom
Millions of grown-ups have been madly tweeting about 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' since its release last month. Here's what all the fuss is about
16 September 2018 - 00:00
Millions of grown-ups have been madly tweeting about 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' since its release last month. Here's what all the fuss is about
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.