WATCH | Emmy winner proposes to girlfriend on live TV

An unscripted live drama unfolded on the stage of the Emmy Awards on Monday when Glenn Weiss, who had just received an Emmy, proposed to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, who was seated in the audience.

"Jan, you are the sunshine of my life and mom was right, don't ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don't want to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife," Weiss said to Svendsen.

Svendsen then made her way to the stage where Weiss placed his mother's wedding ring on her finger.

Weiss won an Emmy for Oustanding Directing for a Variety Special, for his work directing the 90th Academy Awards broadcast.