Insight: Hero Doctors

'Outpatients', the cosmetic show about more than just the pretty faces

The medical mind behind the TV show 'Outpatients' is using aesthetic and cosmetic technology to give people who've suffered terribly the chance to not only heal their physical scars but also to change their lives

Aesthetic medicine might be viewed through a lens of vanity, but for some it proves to be restoring to the soul. Dr Cathy Davies, the co-producer and medical mind behind Outpatients, now airing on Fox Life, has taken the restorative processes of aesthetic and cosmetic medicine to those who might have thought physical trauma to their skin, hair or features could never be fixed.