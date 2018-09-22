The ghost of Crown Mines: is the end nigh for Jozi's forgotten heritage site?
Johannesburg's historic village of Crown Mines is a heritage site, but you won't find a blue plaque on its neglected homes
23 September 2018 - 00:00
Johannesburg's historic village of Crown Mines is a heritage site, but you won't find a blue plaque on its neglected homes
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.