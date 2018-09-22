Stop. Watch. Listen
'Ultimate Beastmaster' is like sports, just less complex & more entertaining
Watch abnormally fit humans do astounding things with their bodies while tackling an insane obstacle course on Netflix's new competition reality show
23 September 2018 - 00:00
