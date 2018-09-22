Gaming
You can now play 'Divinity: Original Sin II' on popular gaming consoles
Matthew Vice is chuffed that one of the best PC role-playing games around has been released for the PS4 and Xbox One
23 September 2018 - 00:00
Matthew Vice is chuffed that one of the best PC role-playing games around has been released for the PS4 and Xbox One
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.