Mystery behind museum's scandalous erotic painting solved

For decades art historians have been convinced that the naked torso and genitalia it depicts belonged to Courbet's lover, the Irish model Joanna Hiffernan.

In a typically Parisian love triangle, she was also romantically linked with his friend, the American artist James Whistler.

But doubts persisted — mainly because the dark pubic hair in the painting did not correspondent with Hiffernan's mane of flaming red curls.

Now documentary evidence found in the correspondence between the French writers Alexandre Dumas fils — the son of The Three Musketeers author — and George Sand points directly to a former dancer at the Paris Opera.

Queniaux was a mistress of the Ottoman diplomat Halil Sherif Pasha — aka Khalil Bey —when the picture was painted in the summer of 1866.

And it was Halil who commissioned the painting from Courbet for his personal collection of erotica.

COMPETING COURTESANS

French historian Claude Schopp discovered the Queniaux connection when he was going through copies of Dumas' letters for a book.

One particular passage perplexed him: "One does not paint the most delicate and the most sonorous interview of Miss Queniault (sic) of the Opera."

It was only when he consulted the handwritten original that he realised there had been a mistake in its transcription. "Interview" was in fact "interior".

"Usually I make discoveries after working away for ages," said the writer, whose new book on the find will be published this week.

"Here I made it straight away. It almost feels unjust," Schopp joked.