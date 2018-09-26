Double take as three-breasted models strut the runway in Milan

Fashion house GCDS’s collection stood out at Milan Fashion Week, which ended this week, in more ways than one. They strutted out three-breasted women to model some of their outfits during their runway show.

All three breasts were prosthetic and there was no attempt to make them seem natural.

GCDS was founded in 2015 and, according to creative director Giuliano Calza, the employees are all under the age of 30. He told Women’s Wear Daily that he wanted this show to be a "wake-up call".

“I wanted to talk to people our age about the future and get them thinking about plastics, water shortage and the environment”.

It is not quite clear whether Calza foresees a dystopian future in which women’s bodies will have changed because of the effects of environmental degradation or one in which women can choose to modify their bodies.

There is a trend of not only looking at the future of clothing, but also at a future in which people can modify their bodies as fashion statements.

For example, Gucci’s Fall/Winter 18 show, when creative director Alessandro Michele took inspiration from Donna Haraway’s A Cyborg Manifesto. This resulted in a model walking down the runway holding a baby dragon, another sporting a third eye on her forehead, while others held replicas of their own severed heads.