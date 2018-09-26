Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront will unveil a new green space away from the commercial bustle of the waterfront when it launches Battery Park in October.

The new Silo District‚ with its massive grain silo redesigned to resemble a bee hive and which now houses the Zeits Museum for Contemporary Art Africa‚ will have to share the spotlight with the V&A Waterfront’s new project. V&A Waterfront CEO David Green says that Battery Park will be a de-commercialised public space for people to take a break in the middle of the city.

The 12‚000 square metre park has open fields‚ indigenous fynbos gardens and trees‚ built on top of the ruins of a 200-year-old artillery installation meant to deter hostile warships from entering the harbour.

What would a South African public space be without a braai area? And there are basketball courts‚ a skate park‚ and a play area for kids.

Two massive 18th century cannons stand ready to destroy the consulting firm just across the canal from the reconstructed 18th century artillery fortification “with a contemporary take”.