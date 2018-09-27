Google turns 20: jaw-dropping stats about the search engine giant

100

That's the number of zeros following 1 in the number googol.

Google's name is a play on this incredibly large number because the search engine hoped it would make it easier to access the vast amount of information on the internet. Apparently the company was originally called BackRub (yikes!).

25 MILLION

That's the number of web pages that existed when Google first started in 1998. Today there are billions of web pages on the internet.

OVER 2,000

That's the number of Google Doodles that have been created over the years. Appearing on the search engine's homepage, these Doodles re-imagine the company's logo turning it into a whimsical illustration or animation celebrating a holiday or famous person.

Some of the Doodles created especially for South Africa include ones marking Nelson Mandela's 96th Birthday (2014), the 60th Anniversary of the Women's March (2016) and Freedom Day (2018).

To celebrate Google's 20th birthday, today's Doodle is inspired by some of the most popular search queries it's had over the last two decades including 'show me pictures of cute animals' and 'is Pluto still a planet?'.

