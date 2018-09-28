7 must-watch South African movies and series to stream tonight

Premise: Chloe thought her depression was caused by her child’s birth. Then she starts to suspect that an evil entity is haunting them, but nobody believes her …

Why you should watch: Postpartum depression is terrifying already, even before you add in evil spirits. The horror movie was released in more than 150 cinemas in the US (rare for a South African film) and has an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, where it’s ranked in the top 26 best horror movies of 2018.

Accolades: Siembamba has been nominated for eight Africa Movie Academy Awards in October, including best film, best director (Darrell Roodt) and best actress (Reine Swart). It was also nominated for two South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).