Olwethu Leshabane doesn't only want Jozi's Real Housewives to sanitise their hands

During the seventh episode of new reality series, The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, Olwethu Leshabane ruffled the feathers of the cast when she asked them to sanitise their hands in the presence of her baby. The show aired on September 14, but the scene is still a talking point.

Leshabane describes herself as a #DigitalDoula, a mompreneur and once held the title of Mrs South Africa First Princess, but she's currently best known for starting what Glamour dubbed ‘sanitiser gate’.

Leshabane is outspoken on various parenting issues, including the importance of getting help for postnatal depression, an experience she went through after the birth of her second child.

WATCH | The 'sanitiser gate' segment from The Real Housewives of Johannesburg