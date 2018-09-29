My Perfect Weekend

How actress Kajal Maharaj would spend her ideal weekend away

The star of 'Imbewu: The Seed' says she's a simple girl at heart. She dreams up the itinerary for a Drakensberg getaway focused on family time and delicious, home-cooked food

The star of 'Imbewu: The Seed' says she's a simple girl at heart. She dreams up the itinerary for a Drakensberg getaway focused on family time and delicious, home-cooked food