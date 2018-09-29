Classic Movie
'In the Mood for Love': this arty classic is one to watch before you die
First released in 2000, director Wong Kar-Wai's romantic drama is an exceptional blend of tension and heartache
30 September 2018 - 00:00
First released in 2000, director Wong Kar-Wai's romantic drama is an exceptional blend of tension and heartache
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.