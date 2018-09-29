Humor
Not everyone is cut out to be an Old Testament prophet
It's not easy to put oneself in the shoes of someone whose faith leads them to the point where they eat grass, drink Jik and get sprayed with Doom
30 September 2018 - 00:00
It's not easy to put oneself in the shoes of someone whose faith leads them to the point where they eat grass, drink Jik and get sprayed with Doom
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.