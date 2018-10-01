WATCH | No, these aren't high heels, they're body-painted women

WARNING! This videos and photos in this article contains nudity; not for sensitive viewers.

Looking at the lipstick-red stiletto in this Instagram video (below) taken at Micam 2018, a massive international footwear exhibit in Milan, Italy, you'll notice something's a little off. There's a slight wave to the heel and, wait, that couldn't possibly be a nipple, could it?

Before you have a chance to put your finger on exactly what it is, the shoe unfolds revealing itself to be a topless, body-painted contortionist who breaks into a huge smile.

Another body-painted contortionist quickly takes her place, elegantly folding herself into position as a leopard-print high heel. The illusion is quite spectacular.