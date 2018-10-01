WATCH | No, these aren't high heels, they're body-painted women
You'll get a kick out of these contortionists posing as stilettos at the recent Micam footwear exhibit in Italy
WARNING! This videos and photos in this article contains nudity; not for sensitive viewers.
Looking at the lipstick-red stiletto in this Instagram video (below) taken at Micam 2018, a massive international footwear exhibit in Milan, Italy, you'll notice something's a little off. There's a slight wave to the heel and, wait, that couldn't possibly be a nipple, could it?
Before you have a chance to put your finger on exactly what it is, the shoe unfolds revealing itself to be a topless, body-painted contortionist who breaks into a huge smile.
Another body-painted contortionist quickly takes her place, elegantly folding herself into position as a leopard-print high heel. The illusion is quite spectacular.
This living art exhibition was created by award-winning Italian body painter Johannes Stötter.
In an interview with Italian Shoes, he explains that his incredibly realistic designs start off as simple sketches, which are then refined after he's tried them out on an actual person.
"It can be a very long process, also because I don’t have models lying around the house waiting for me to draw on them," he jokes.
WATCH | Artist Johannes Stötter transforms models into shoes using body paint