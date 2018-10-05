Described as the sweetest day of the year‚ national Cupcake Day 4 Kids‚ an event to "bake" a difference in the lives of children suffering with cancer‚ took place at 79 malls across the country.

Cupcakes of Hope founder Sandy Cipriano said this year's event broke the 2017 record of R1.8-million raised.

"We raised just over R2-million. We had nearly 200‚000 cupcakes pledged‚" she said.

The public was asked for a R10 or more donation per cupcake.

Cipriano said the money raised would assist young cancer patients by paying for medical treatment and day-to-day needs like nutritional food‚ nappies and transport for hospital visits.

Eight need patients were registered by the organisation in September alone‚ bringing the number of new patients for 2018 to 56.

Last week‚ the organisation received a request from a government hospital for 10 ports‚ which were ordered and delivered. "That invoice was R22‚800‚" said Cipriano.

Aldah Bungane‚ who was a cupcake volunteer at East Rand Mall on Saturday‚ was happy to raise money for families like her own.

"Cupcakes of Hope has been such an amazing charity. When my little daughter‚ Thabile‚ was diagnosed with cancer they assisted us every month by paying for additional medicine that she needed‚ as well as transport money for us to take her for treatment at Joburg General Hospital‚" she said.