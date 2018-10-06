Efforts to end rape as a weapon of war earns pair Nobel prize
07 October 2018 - 00:07
Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege and Yazidi campaigner Nadia Murad won the 2018 Nobel peace prize for their work in fighting sexual violence in conflicts around the world.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.