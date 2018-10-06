Lifestyle

#MeToo generation, where everyone's a victim, even the abuser

When the Weinstein scandal broke a year ago, a British actress decided to tell her own story — here’s what happened next

07 October 2018 - 00:00 By ALICE EVANS

When the Weinstein scandal broke a year ago, a British actress decided to tell her own story — here’s what happened next

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How NOT to get robbed while you're asleep on a plane Travel
  2. SEX TALK | How will having high blood pressure affect my sex life? Health & Sex
  3. SA's Food Selfie Queen covers herself in edibles & captures it on Instagram Food
  4. Four of the world's top 300 chefs are right here in Mzansi Food
  5. 7 must-watch South African movies and series to stream tonight Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
X