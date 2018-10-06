Lifestyle

WATCH | Youngsta-led hip-hop brings diversity to Daisies

06 October 2018 - 16:04 By TimesLIVE
Acts like Youngsta have led a hip-hop movement that many believe has changed the festival’s diversity and exclusivity.
Image: Via Instagram/Youngstacpt

Rocking the Daisies takes place every year on Cloof wine farm outside Darling, Western Cape.

