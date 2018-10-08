Trevor Noah handpicks Limpopo comedienne Noko Moswete

Each episode of Trevor Noah Presents Nationwild features a short introductory set by Noah as the host and an interview with the featured comedian about their road to success, followed by the comedian’s set.

“In each episode, we’re going to meet some of the brightest emerging comedians in Mzansi,” says Noah.

That certainly describes Moswete, a Tshwane University of Technology graduate with a national diploma in linguistics who hails from Tibanefontein in Ga-Matlala, Limpopo.

Whether she’s teasing Tsongas who pray in English, wondering why her ancestors picked a pig for their clan name animal, or pointing out common South African tautologies (that's when you use two words that mean the same thing, for everyone without a linguistics degree), Moswete’s always funny - and always honest. “Everything I say on stage, it’s not a joke for me,” she says. “It’s my real, true opinions.”

She went outside her comfort zone to prepare for her set with Noah. “Most of the time, I perform for my people - black people - and I perform in my language, Pedi,” she says.

“For Trevor Noah Presents NationWild, I challenged myself to translate my vernac set into English. I have an English set I safely perform for English venues but I wanted to give them my vernac set, me at my best, unfiltered.”