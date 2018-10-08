WATCH | R20m Banksy artwork self-destructs seconds after being sold

British street artist Banksy has pulled off his latest prank, self-destructing one of his most iconic artworks moments after it fetched more than a R20m at auction in London.

Girl with Balloon had just sold at Sotheby's for R20,295,468 (£1,042,000) — a joint record for the maverick artist — on Friday when it unexpectedly passed through a shredder hidden in the frame, according to the auction house.

"It appears we just got Banksy-ed," said Alex Branczik, Sotheby's head of contemporary art for Europe, in a press release accompanied by photos of the bizarre episode.

"The unexpected incident became instant art world folklore and certainly marks the first time in auction history that a work of art automatically shredded itself after coming under the hammer," the auctioneers added in the statement.

WATCH | 'We just got banksy-ed' painting self-destructs right after sale