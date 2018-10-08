Lifestyle

Art

WATCH | R20m Banksy artwork self-destructs seconds after being sold

08 October 2018 - 09:45 By AFP Relax/news
Banksy posted a photo of the artwork, midway through shredding, on his Instagram page with the caption 'going, going, gone'.
Image: Banksy/Instagram

British street artist Banksy has pulled off his latest prank, self-destructing one of his most iconic artworks moments after it fetched more than a R20m at auction in London.

Girl with Balloon had just sold at Sotheby's for R20,295,468 (£1,042,000) — a joint record for the maverick artist — on Friday when it unexpectedly passed through a shredder hidden in the frame, according to the auction house.

"It appears we just got Banksy-ed," said Alex Branczik, Sotheby's head of contemporary art for Europe, in a press release accompanied by photos of the bizarre episode.

"The unexpected incident became instant art world folklore and certainly marks the first time in auction history that a work of art automatically shredded itself after coming under the hammer," the auctioneers added in the statement.

WATCH |  'We just got banksy-ed' painting self-destructs right after sale

It is unclear whether Sotheby's, which could not be immediately reached for further comment on Saturday, had prior knowledge of the stunt.

Banksy, a mysterious artist from Bristol, southwest England, rose to fame painting clandestine street murals, typically simple graffiti stencils with a sharp political point, all over the world.

He has also produced a treasure trove of other kinds of images.

The price paid in London on Friday evening matched the artist's previous record at auction for his Keep It Spotless piece in 2008, Sotheby's said.

Prior to its shredding, the framed Girl with Balloon — spray paint and acrylic on canvas mounted on board — depicted a girl reaching out toward a bright red, heart-shaped balloon.

It was instantly recognisable as a Banksy to anyone familiar with his work.

The artist posted a photo of the stunt, midway through shredding, on his Instagram page early Saturday, above the caption: "going, going, gone", imitating an auctioneer.

