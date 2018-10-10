Lifestyle

Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most AMA awards won

10 October 2018 - 12:36 By AFP Relaxnews
Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards on October 9 2018, in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor Swift took home four trophies at Tuesday night's American Music Awards (AMAs), breaking the record for the most AMAs won by a female artist.

Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Kane Brown also took multiple awards throughout the night.

With Swift's four wins (for Artist of the Year, Favourite Album Pop/Rock, Favourite Female Artist Pop/Rock and Tour of the Year), she surpassed Whitney Houston's record of 21 trophies to set a new record for the most wins by a female artist, at 23 in all.

Camila Cabello likewise took home four awards, for Favourite Song Pop/Rock, Collaboration of the Year and Favourite Music Video (all for Havana) as well as New Artist of the Year.

Cardi B and Kane Brown each took home three awards. Among them, Cardi B was recognised as 2018's Favourite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop and Brown as the year's Favourite Male Artist Country (Carrie Underwood won for Favourite Female Artist Country).

Post Malone was named Favourite Male Artist Pop/Rock, the same award won by Swift in the Female category, and he also took home the award for Favourite Album Rap/Hip-Hop for Beerbongs and Bentleys.

The night was marked by several high-energy performances, including Taylor Swift's show-opening performance of I Did Something Bad, a Latin-influenced take on I Like It by Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez presenting her new ballad Limitless from her film Second Act.

The full list of winners can be found at theamas.com.

