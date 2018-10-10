Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most AMA awards won

Taylor Swift took home four trophies at Tuesday night's American Music Awards (AMAs), breaking the record for the most AMAs won by a female artist.

Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Kane Brown also took multiple awards throughout the night.

With Swift's four wins (for Artist of the Year, Favourite Album Pop/Rock, Favourite Female Artist Pop/Rock and Tour of the Year), she surpassed Whitney Houston's record of 21 trophies to set a new record for the most wins by a female artist, at 23 in all.

Camila Cabello likewise took home four awards, for Favourite Song Pop/Rock, Collaboration of the Year and Favourite Music Video (all for Havana) as well as New Artist of the Year.