Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most AMA awards won
Taylor Swift took home four trophies at Tuesday night's American Music Awards (AMAs), breaking the record for the most AMAs won by a female artist.
Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Kane Brown also took multiple awards throughout the night.
With Swift's four wins (for Artist of the Year, Favourite Album Pop/Rock, Favourite Female Artist Pop/Rock and Tour of the Year), she surpassed Whitney Houston's record of 21 trophies to set a new record for the most wins by a female artist, at 23 in all.
Camila Cabello likewise took home four awards, for Favourite Song Pop/Rock, Collaboration of the Year and Favourite Music Video (all for Havana) as well as New Artist of the Year.
Cardi B and Kane Brown each took home three awards. Among them, Cardi B was recognised as 2018's Favourite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop and Brown as the year's Favourite Male Artist Country (Carrie Underwood won for Favourite Female Artist Country).
Post Malone was named Favourite Male Artist Pop/Rock, the same award won by Swift in the Female category, and he also took home the award for Favourite Album Rap/Hip-Hop for Beerbongs and Bentleys.
The night was marked by several high-energy performances, including Taylor Swift's show-opening performance of I Did Something Bad, a Latin-influenced take on I Like It by Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez presenting her new ballad Limitless from her film Second Act.
The full list of winners can be found at theamas.com.