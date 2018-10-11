President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “Thuma Mina” (Send Me) campaign has been shortlisted to be the South African Word of the year‚ the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) announced on Thursday.

“The SA Word of the Year need not have been coined within the past twelve months‚” she added “Thuma Mina” has been shortlisted alongside “land expropriation without compensation” and “commission”‚ the organisation said.

According to PanSALB‚ the above words capture the ethos‚ mood‚ or preoccupations of 2018.