Kuzobalit! The SA Word of the Year is gonna be on fleek
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “Thuma Mina” (Send Me) campaign has been shortlisted to be the South African Word of the year‚ the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) announced on Thursday.
“The SA Word of the Year need not have been coined within the past twelve months‚” she added “Thuma Mina” has been shortlisted alongside “land expropriation without compensation” and “commission”‚ the organisation said.
According to PanSALB‚ the above words capture the ethos‚ mood‚ or preoccupations of 2018.
Some of the words that were considered were:
1) “State Capture” – a phenomenon where private interests like businesses can influence government programmes and thereby benefit from it. 2) “Sha sha” – which originates from the hit song titled “Tito Mboweni” by rapper Refiloe Phoolo‚ commonly known as Cassper Nyovest. The song has played been several times after the appointment of Mboweni as finance minister.
3) “Kuzobalit” – loosely translated to “It’s going to be nice/ fun”
4) “On fleek” – commonly used to compliment a variety of things from eyebrows to clothes.
The board said the winner would be announced on International Dictionary Day‚ next Tuesday.