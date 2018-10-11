Lifestyle

Kuzobalit! The SA Word of the Year is gonna be on fleek

11 October 2018 - 12:01 By Nonkululeko Njilo
President Cyril Ramaphosa applauds during a meeting of the ANC 'Thuma Mina' (Send Me) campaign launch at the Nelson Mandela Youth Centre in Chatsworth township outside of Durban on 8 September 2018.
President Cyril Ramaphosa applauds during a meeting of the ANC 'Thuma Mina' (Send Me) campaign launch at the Nelson Mandela Youth Centre in Chatsworth township outside of Durban on 8 September 2018.
Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP/Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “Thuma Mina” (Send Me) campaign has been shortlisted to be the South African Word of the year‚ the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) announced on Thursday.

“The SA Word of the Year need not have been coined within the past twelve months‚” she added “Thuma Mina” has been shortlisted alongside “land expropriation without compensation” and “commission”‚ the organisation said.

According to PanSALB‚ the above words capture the ethos‚ mood‚ or preoccupations of 2018.

Merriam-Webster adds food words like 'hangry' & 'guac' to dictionary

Scrabble players can up their game by playing a slew of new food words like avo, guac and hangry, now officially recognised by the gatekeepers of the ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Some of the words that were considered were:

1) “State Capture” – a phenomenon where private interests like businesses can influence government programmes and thereby benefit from it. 2) “Sha sha” – which originates from the hit song titled “Tito Mboweni” by rapper Refiloe Phoolo‚ commonly known as Cassper Nyovest. The song has played been several times after the appointment of Mboweni as finance minister.

3) “Kuzobalit” – loosely translated to “It’s going to be nice/ fun”

4) “On fleek” – commonly used to compliment a variety of things from eyebrows to clothes.

The board said the winner would be announced on International Dictionary Day‚ next Tuesday.

Most read

  1. Trevor Noah handpicks Limpopo comedienne Noko Moswete Lifestyle
  2. SA's poor drinking themselves to death - and cooldrinks are to blame Health & Sex
  3. Discovery of erectile dysfunction gene paves the way for new treatments Health & Sex
  4. Many things we previously thought about obesity are big fat lies Health & Sex
  5. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Biker forces taxi driver to follow rules of the road
'Where's your gun?' 'Drunk' prison warder caught on camera
X