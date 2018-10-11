More followers than you? Teens post same Instagram photo EVERY day

Same-pic users often change the captions to convey their feelings or publicise events but not the picture. For example, the 300th picture of a kiwi fruit could appear with a caption saying: “Your girl is turning 16 today!”

The @samepictureofatoaster account started in April this year and already has 51.5k followers, who are known as the #ToastArmy. The teen behind it says he was inspired by a same-pic Shrek account and, to make things interesting, he challenged a few of his friends to create their own same-pic accounts and "race" to gain followers.

It might all seem a little perplexing to most of us but, according to the teens themselves, there’s a lot of fun to be had from watching the sheer dedication it takes to commit to running one of the accounts.