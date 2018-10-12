Lifestyle

Amy Winehouse hologram tour starting in 2019

12 October 2018 - 15:15 By AFP Relaxnews
British singer Amy Winehouse performs at the Glastonbury Festival on June 28, 2008.
Image: AFP PHOTO/BEN STANSALL

An upcoming worldwide tour will bring a hologram of the late British singer Amy Winehouse to the stage, featuring digitally remastered versions of her classic tracks backed by a live band.

The tour is a joint effort between BASE Hologram and the Amy Winehouse Foundation and will use state-of-the-art proprietary technology to bring the star's music on tour, including hits such as Rehab, Back to Black and Valerie.

Details of the tour, which promises a live band, singers and stagecraft, will be announced in the coming months. The Amy Winehouse hologram tour is the latest for BASE Hologram, which has current shows devoted to Roy Orbison and Maria Callas and will next year present the location-based project "Discoveries: Jack Horner's World of Dinosaurs."

"Our daughter's music touched the lives of millions of people and it means everything that her legacy will continue in this innovative and groundbreaking way," said the star's father Mitch Winehouse of the upcoming tour.

The Amy Winehouse Foundation addresses drug and alcohol misuse among young people, and plans are being finalised to incorporate a fundraising and awareness campaign into the worldwide tour.

