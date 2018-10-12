Lifestyle

IN PICTURES | The famous faces at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding

12 October 2018 - 13:01 By AFP Relaxnews and Staff reporter
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York exchange rings during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel on October 12 2018 in Windsor, England.
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York exchange rings during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel on October 12 2018 in Windsor, England.
Image: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Actress Demi Moore and models Naomi Campbell and Cara Delevingne were amongst the celebrity guests who descended on Windsor Castle on Friday October 12 to watch Princess Eugenie tie the knot with wine merchant Jack Brooksbank.

The couple were wed in St. George's Chapel — the same venue where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married earlier this year.

The ceremony itself featured 850 guests and much of the morning saw royalty and celebrities strolling up to Windsor and arranging themselves in its magnificent 14th century chapel.

Some of the other better known invitees include the pop star Robbie Williams and David and Victoria Beckham. George Clooney, who has been tied in the press to Jack's work as the European ambassador of the US actor's line of tequila, is also expected.

Poor Princess Eugenie! Royal wedding starts on a sour note

Five months on from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fairytale nuptials, the time has come for "the other" royal wedding - the one no one seems to ...
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

Princess Eugenie is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's second son, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson.

The groom mixes in London's glitzy social circles but is unknown to most outside the celebrity gossip world.

The couple were introduced in 2010 by friends in a Swiss ski resort, where Jack was waiting tables.

Press reports say Jack, 32, skipped university and became a waiter, working his way up to manage Mahiki, a posh London cocktail bar frequented by royalty.

He has since launched his own wine wholesale business.

Press reports said he has lately harboured dreams of launching his own chain of pubs.

Princess Eugenie of York and her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York, arrive ahead of her wedding to Mr Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12 2018 in Windsor, England.
Princess Eugenie of York and her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York, arrive ahead of her wedding to Mr Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12 2018 in Windsor, England.
Image: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The bride's mother and sister, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice of York, arrive at Windsor Castle on October 12 2018.
The bride's mother and sister, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice of York, arrive at Windsor Castle on October 12 2018.
Image: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex take their seats in St. George's Chapel.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex take their seats in St. George's Chapel.
Image: Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
From left to right: James Cook, Cara Delevingne, Edward Grant, Derek Blasberg and Chloe Delevingne arrive at Windsor Castle.
From left to right: James Cook, Cara Delevingne, Edward Grant, Derek Blasberg and Chloe Delevingne arrive at Windsor Castle.
Image: Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive at Windsor Castle.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive at Windsor Castle.
Image: Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrive at St George's chapel for their granddaughter, Princess Eugenie's wedding.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrive at St George's chapel for their granddaughter, Princess Eugenie's wedding.
Image: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Gwen Field, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.
Gwen Field, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.
Image: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Eric Buterbaugh and Demi Moore arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle.
Eric Buterbaugh and Demi Moore arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle.
Image: Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Naomi Campbell arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank.
Naomi Campbell arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank.
Image: Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Comedian Jimmy Carr arrives at St. George's Chapel.
Comedian Jimmy Carr arrives at St. George's Chapel.
Image: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The bridesmaids and page boys including Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
The bridesmaids and page boys including Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Image: Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, walks his daughter Princess Eugenie of York down the aisle at St. George's Chapel.
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, walks his daughter Princess Eugenie of York down the aisle at St. George's Chapel.
Image: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, walks his daughter Princess Eugenie of York down the aisle at St. George's Chapel.
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, walks his daughter Princess Eugenie of York down the aisle at St. George's Chapel.
Image: Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Most read

  1. Power of SA passport drops in global ranking Travel
  2. Trevor Noah handpicks Limpopo comedienne Noko Moswete Lifestyle
  3. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 American Music Awards Fashion & Beauty
  4. Damaged babies to botched ops: 7 biggest mistakes SA doctors make Health & Sex
  5. SA's poor drinking themselves to death - and cooldrinks are to blame Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Taxi driving on the wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian
Kanye's breathless monologue leaves his 'bro' Trump speechless
X