IN PICTURES | The famous faces at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding
Actress Demi Moore and models Naomi Campbell and Cara Delevingne were amongst the celebrity guests who descended on Windsor Castle on Friday October 12 to watch Princess Eugenie tie the knot with wine merchant Jack Brooksbank.
The couple were wed in St. George's Chapel — the same venue where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married earlier this year.
The ceremony itself featured 850 guests and much of the morning saw royalty and celebrities strolling up to Windsor and arranging themselves in its magnificent 14th century chapel.
Some of the other better known invitees include the pop star Robbie Williams and David and Victoria Beckham. George Clooney, who has been tied in the press to Jack's work as the European ambassador of the US actor's line of tequila, is also expected.
Princess Eugenie is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's second son, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson.
The groom mixes in London's glitzy social circles but is unknown to most outside the celebrity gossip world.
The couple were introduced in 2010 by friends in a Swiss ski resort, where Jack was waiting tables.
Press reports say Jack, 32, skipped university and became a waiter, working his way up to manage Mahiki, a posh London cocktail bar frequented by royalty.
He has since launched his own wine wholesale business.
Press reports said he has lately harboured dreams of launching his own chain of pubs.