IN PICTURES | The famous faces at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding

Actress Demi Moore and models Naomi Campbell and Cara Delevingne were amongst the celebrity guests who descended on Windsor Castle on Friday October 12 to watch Princess Eugenie tie the knot with wine merchant Jack Brooksbank.

The couple were wed in St. George's Chapel — the same venue where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married earlier this year.

The ceremony itself featured 850 guests and much of the morning saw royalty and celebrities strolling up to Windsor and arranging themselves in its magnificent 14th century chapel.

Some of the other better known invitees include the pop star Robbie Williams and David and Victoria Beckham. George Clooney, who has been tied in the press to Jack's work as the European ambassador of the US actor's line of tequila, is also expected.