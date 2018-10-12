Poor Princess Eugenie! Royal wedding starts on a sour note

Five months on from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fairytale nuptials, the time has come for "the other" royal wedding - the one no one seems to want to pay for or watch.

When Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Eugenie walks down the aisle today in Windsor Castle to marry Jack Brooksbank, a "commoner" with blue-blood friends, the critics will be out.

For Britain is still gaga over Meghan, the glamorous US actress who married the queen's grandson in a Windsor wedding watched by the masses in Britain and around the world in May.

Some even reminisce about the sunny afternoon in 2011 when Prince William, second in line to the throne, married Kate, whose grace stirred memories of the late Princess Diana.

Princess Eugenie of York, along with her 30-year-old sister Beatrice, are by contrast unhappily famous for wearing peculiar hats, with the flamboyant numbers they picked for Prince William's wedding making a particularly lasting impression.