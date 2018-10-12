Put a ring on your calendar: Beyonce's iconic 'Single Ladies' turns 10

In case you've buried the memory (rightfully so), the Single Ladies music video was also the cause of what has become one of many Kanye West meltdowns when the rapper gave us THAT moment at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

West stormed the stage when Taylor Swift won the Best Female Video declaring that Beyonce deserved the award because she had produced “one of the best videos of all time”.

Beyonce would go on to win the Video of the Year award and graciously allowed Swift to complete her acceptance speech.