Art
African artists struggled to stand out at London's Frieze art fair
The only art noticed at a fair boasting a staggering 160 galleries is art that speaks loudly. But it is always interesting to note what African galleries think might sell in London
14 October 2018 - 00:00
The only art noticed at a fair boasting a staggering 160 galleries is art that speaks loudly. But it is always interesting to note what African galleries think might sell in London
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.