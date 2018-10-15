Twitter reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy

Lifestyle

15 October 2018 - 11:26 By Toni Jaye Singer
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex after the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12 2018 in Windsor, England. The couple is expecting their first child in 2019.
Image: Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Eagle-eyed fans of the British royal family thought they spotted a hint of a baby bump when Meghan Markle attended the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to wine merchant Jack Brooksbank on Friday October 12.

The rumour mill kicked into overdrive when the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, arrived at at Sydney International Airport for their official tour of Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand.

Markle was snapped carrying a pair of files in front of her stomach. Was Markle hiding the fact she had a bun in the oven, many on social media wondered. 

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are having a baby!

It's been a BIG year for the British royals. First the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child, Prince Louis, in April. Then ...
2 hours ago

It turns out they were right! Kensington Palace has announced that the couple are expecting their first child in 2019.

Twitter is celebrating the royal couple's happy news in the usual way: by having a good-natured chuckle.

Here are some of the funniest tweets we've spotted so far:

