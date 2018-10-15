Twitter reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy

Eagle-eyed fans of the British royal family thought they spotted a hint of a baby bump when Meghan Markle attended the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to wine merchant Jack Brooksbank on Friday October 12.

The rumour mill kicked into overdrive when the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, arrived at at Sydney International Airport for their official tour of Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand.

Markle was snapped carrying a pair of files in front of her stomach. Was Markle hiding the fact she had a bun in the oven, many on social media wondered.