Twitter reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy
Eagle-eyed fans of the British royal family thought they spotted a hint of a baby bump when Meghan Markle attended the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to wine merchant Jack Brooksbank on Friday October 12.
The rumour mill kicked into overdrive when the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, arrived at at Sydney International Airport for their official tour of Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand.
Markle was snapped carrying a pair of files in front of her stomach. Was Markle hiding the fact she had a bun in the oven, many on social media wondered.
It turns out they were right! Kensington Palace has announced that the couple are expecting their first child in 2019.
Twitter is celebrating the royal couple's happy news in the usual way: by having a good-natured chuckle.
Here are some of the funniest tweets we've spotted so far:
Princess Eugenie: 'Lovely to be centre stage for once. What? Oh you've got to be f-ing joking?'#royalbaby pic.twitter.com/134y3cu0vF— ben turner (@BreakyWakey_Ben) October 15, 2018
Prince Harry's kids will be Americans. What if one grows up to be president and is in line for the throne at the same time? Brits are playing long-ball here, but it's a smart move. They want America back and this is how they'll do it.— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 27, 2017
Harry ain't wasting any time 😂👶🏼 #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/BwqHLqcKM4— GAZ (@GazGShore) October 15, 2018
Every journalist in the UK right now after Meghan and Harry announce they’re having a baby #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/xMCVrr6bQV— Alice May Dear (@According2Al) October 15, 2018
Me: I don’t care about Harry and Meghan.— D a n i e l l e (@melleinad_) October 15, 2018
Harry and Meghan announce pregnancy.
Me:#RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/wgvABmStXp
"So you're saying you're designated driver for the next 9 months, yeah?"#Meghan #royalbaby #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/qnk48IxYCB— Jo and Sparky (@joandsparky) October 15, 2018
Everyone on Twitter trying to figure out if if the baby can still be Royal and American at the same time. #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/P2gm8RYF8t— Jes (@DoYouEvenLIf) October 15, 2018
"Darling, I just hope it has my hair."#Meghan #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/WEfUf1qGWW— Jo and Sparky (@joandsparky) October 15, 2018