Bye bye 'Orange is the New Black': season 7 will be the last

18 October 2018 - 13:34 By AFP Relaxnews
'Orange is the New Black' has been running since 2013.
'Orange is the New Black' has been running since 2013.
Image: Netflix

Jailhouse drama Orange is the New Black is to reach the end of its term in 2019, after Netflix confirmed that Season 7 would act as the series' finale.

Having ordered seasons five through seven back in 2016, Netflix has confirmed that 2019's Orange is the New Black run will be the prison-set comedy drama's last.

Based on the Piper Kerman book about the author's time in a minimum security US women's jail, the show and its cast accumulated four Emmys, five Screen Actors Guild awards and a Peabody over the course of its first four seasons.

Cast members contributed to this video announcing Season 7 as the show's final season:

