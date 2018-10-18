Time for women to sexualise men, says 'Insecure' star Issa Rae

Rising star Issa Rae held her hand up Wednesday to sexualising men in her hit television series Insecure, saying it was time for the "female gaze" to have its day.

The African-American writer and producer, who first broke through playing herself in the cult YouTube series Awkward Black Girl, admitted she was all for the camera lingering longer on the glories of the naked male.

"Men are more sexualised in the series because we are seeing this through the female lens," she told TV executives at MIPCOM, the world's top entertainment showcase in Cannes, where she picked up its Personality of the Year award.

"When I am in the act myself I don't say, 'Ooh! Look at my body!' You are seeing what I see, what I am looking at. It is all very intentional. We are all always seeing titties and ass on screen, this is an opportunity to reverse that."