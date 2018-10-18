WATCH | Banksy's shredded art prank failed. See what should've happened

Still intrigued by the great Banksy prank that saw his Girl With a Balloon shredded before auction-goers' eyes? The elusive artist has just released a video offering insight into how he pulled it off (or didn't quite).

It's been the talk of the art world since earlier this month, as Girl With a Balloon was shredded at Sotheby's London moments after being auctioned to the highest bidder.

But how did he do it? And did it go off as planned? "Some people think it didn't really shred. It did. Some people think the auction house were in on it, they weren't," Banksy wrote in an Instagram post announcing the new video Shredding the Girl and Balloon - The Director's Cut.

WATCH | Shredding the Girl and Balloon - The Director's Cut