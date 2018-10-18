WATCH | Banksy's shredded art prank failed. See what should've happened
Still intrigued by the great Banksy prank that saw his Girl With a Balloon shredded before auction-goers' eyes? The elusive artist has just released a video offering insight into how he pulled it off (or didn't quite).
It's been the talk of the art world since earlier this month, as Girl With a Balloon was shredded at Sotheby's London moments after being auctioned to the highest bidder.
But how did he do it? And did it go off as planned? "Some people think it didn't really shred. It did. Some people think the auction house were in on it, they weren't," Banksy wrote in an Instagram post announcing the new video Shredding the Girl and Balloon - The Director's Cut.
WATCH | Shredding the Girl and Balloon - The Director's Cut
In the video, we get a glimpse into the making of the work with a sequence of footage from Banksy's studio. Cut to the auction house, where unwitting patrons and auctioneers discuss the work before the great prank unfolds.
The big takeaway follows, as the next screen reads "In rehearsals it worked every time..."
We then see studio footage in which, rather than stopping halfway down the frame as it did at Sotheby's, the full work passes out of the frame and through the shredder, landing on the floor.
Was the prank still a success? You be the judge.