Elle mag slammed for fake news after Kim K & Kanye West breakup tweet

Fashion giant Elle has been slammed for posting a misleading tweet about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship status to get their followers to click through to a page promoting voter registration.

On Thursday, the US magazine tweeted "Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are splitting up" followed by emojis of a broken heart and horrified face along with a link.

Those who clicked on the link were clearly expecting to get the latest celebrity gossip, but instead were directed to a page encouraging women to register to vote in America's upcoming midterm elections.

Social media users were quick to criticise Elle for this 'click bait' stunt and the brand later apologised. "We made a bad joke. Our passion for voter registration clouded our judgement and we are sincerely sorry," they tweeted.