Try them meow: Snapchat's created fun filters specifically for your cat
Multimedia messaging app Snapchat recently announced that you can now apply their famous animated filters - called lenses - to photos and videos of your cats. And cat lovers everywhere are beyond themselves with excitement.
To use Snapcat's new cat filters, opt to take a photo and locate your kitty's face on the screen of your device, click on it and a selection of lenses will pop up. Pick one with a paw icon and before you know it your furry friend could be donning a flower crown, glasses or a unicorn horn. You can even give you cat a little pair of bat wings or make it look like there are fishes swimming above its head.
I present. Two sleepy bread #Cats from the other day. @Snapchat has had filters to use with your pets lately and I'm LOVING it. 💛— Sammy 👻 (@onesickmuggle) October 18, 2018
I hope they keep them around! 👌
#Cat pic.twitter.com/SGGehDpPYa
Was feeling a bit shit and then discovered this filter on snap chat. Day made LOL #cat #snapchatfilters pic.twitter.com/kAugJ2nd7a— Chrissy (@chrissyshake) October 18, 2018
I’d just like to let you know that filters for cats on snapchat is the best thing that has ever happened pic.twitter.com/yIUJqQDUbb— Rebecca Muir (@RebeccaMuir_) October 18, 2018
While cat people were purring about the new feature on Twitter, some animal lovers wondered why other pets had been left out of the fun. Snapchat Filter Creator Chris Higa explained to a dog person that the app’s facial-recognition technology has always worked on dogs along with human beings, of course.
However, there was no answer for the Twitter user who wanted to know if Snapchat would ever consider creating lenses specially for lizards.
According to The Sun, Snapchat's number of active daily users dropped by three million earlier this year, so it's likely the company is looking for fresh ideas to generate an interest in their app.
Considering cats are known to drive traffic on the Internet, perhaps Snapchat has chosen the puurfect way to gain new fans.