Serie Review

Old but good: 'Line of Duty' is one of the best BBC drama series of all time

'Line of Duty' is set to return for season 5 in 2019, so now's the time to start watching this hit series about bent coppers from the beginning

'Line of Duty' is set to return for season 5 in 2019, so now's the time to start watching this hit series about bent coppers from the beginning