Blooming interesting: 5 things you didn't know about jacaranda trees

The Highveld has finally got drenching summer rain, seeing Joburg and Pretoria turn gloriously purple as their jacaranda trees come into bloom.

As social media is flooded with images of these gorgeous trees in all their glory, you can impress your friends by adding some of these fascinating facts when you comment on their pics.

1. THEY'RE NOT SOUTH AFRICAN

Jacarandas are not indigenous to Mzansi - they are originally from South America. They were imported to South Africa from Argentina in the 1880s and, according to Johannesburg City Parks, nursery owner William Nelson is credited with lining the streets of Johannesburg with the trees.

2. THEY'RE NOT ALWAYS PURPLE

Pretoria is known as the Jacaranda City. It is also home to rare white jacarandas, which were selectively bred and whose seeds are apparently sterile. Herbert Baker Street in Groenkloof is only one in the country with abundance of these exceptional trees.