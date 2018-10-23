A taxi cuts you off‚ you nearly drive into the pavement. The switch inside your head goes on‚ and you're fuming. But before the red mist descends and the road rage hits‚ all you need to do is play music‚ count from one to 10 and 'adopt a positive mental attitude'.

These are some of the Gauteng roads and transport department's tips‚ published on its Facebook page‚ for dealing with road rage.