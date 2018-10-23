SA's smartest people are from Pretoria‚ judging from what they buy
An analysis of shopping trends across the country has revealed that Pretoria is home to the most erudite South Africans‚ Port Elizabethans are art aficionados and Johannesburgers have much in common with people living in rural areas.
Online marketplace bidorbuy has released the findings of a survey on shopping trends of South Africans based on their geographical location.
Electronics and computers are hands-down the best-selling types of products on its platform‚ followed by watches‚ fashion‚ kitchen appliances and smartphones. However‚ says bidorbuy CEO Jaco Jonker‚ “we did notice some subtle‚ but distinct differences which seem to indicate that shoppers from specific locations do have their favourites.”
Pretoria residents reach for books more often than other South Africans. Joburgers and shoppers from rural areas are more likely to buy clothing and shoes than other South Africans.
Port Elizabethans have more of a penchant for antiques‚ art and collectibles than their compatriotes‚ but are also more sporty and outdoorsy‚ at least judging by the fact that they bought more sports items and camping gear than shoppers from other parts of SA.
Capetonians are fond of jewellery‚ while Durbanites like movies‚ music CDs and LPs more than other shoppers.
People living in Bloemfontein buy proportionally more fashion accessories such as sunglasses‚ bags and scarves than anyone else. Befitting of a city known as “fountain of flowers” and “the city of roses‚" the Free State city's residents are also more interested in gardening products than other shoppers.
Security items are most likely to be purchased by shoppers living in rural areas.
The survey also found that women are more likely to do their shopping first thing in the morning‚ while men are more inclined to shop in the evenings and late at night.
Price is the most important factor for buyers‚ followed by product quality‚ then seller’s reputation‚ then shipping and delivery.