Fans cough up for Stephen Hawking's wheelchair

Physicist Stephen Hawking left a lasting legacy after dying in March 2018 and some people are willing to dish out a a ton of cash to make sure they can have a bit of him.

Christie's, which focusses on premier auctions and the private sale of fine art, will be hosting an online auction which will include some of Hawking's work. One of five existing copies of his 1965 Cambridge University Ph.D. thesis, Properties of Expanding Universes, will be on sale and is expected to fetch around R3.9-million, according to CNN.

His first wheelchair, a bomber jacket and a collection of medals will also be on sale, with all proceeds going towards the Stephen Hawking Foundation and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The auction is open for around eight days and is expected to fetch a record amount of cash. So, just how much are you willing to pay for your favourite celebrity's possessions?

Here's four goodies that got a lot of attention and even more cash.

A grave marker

The initial grave marker used to identify where Marilyn Monroe was buried. Yup, The Telegraph reports that the marker was used at the Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles in 1962 and sold to a bidder for over R250k in 2015.