‘Holy plant’: Dagga legalisation delights South African users

“It is a plant to be respected and protected, and I’m happy the law is finally doing that.”

Last month, South Africa’s top court decriminalised the private and personal use of cannabis in a landmark case that pitted law enforcement agencies against advocates of the plant, known in the country as dagga.

The Constitutional Court ruling changed attitudes overnight while bringing interim legal relief to those who use cannabis for medicinal purposes by decriminalising the possession and cultivation of dagga for private use. Parliament has 24 months to iron out legislative details such as permitted quantities.

For Siphelele Luthuli, 47, who was diagnosed with asthma in 2010, the court ruling has been a saving grace after years of secretly buying cannabis from a merchant in a dangerous part of Durban, on South Africa’s southeastern coast.

“Obviously it was illegal so I had my secret merchant,” she said. “For me it’s really liberating to be able to have access to it.” Luthuli, a tourism entrepreneur, turned to cannabis in her quest for a natural alternative to a heavy cocktail of steroids, which she said caused water retention and subsequent weight gain.